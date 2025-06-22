US Attack On Iran: Will There Be World War 3? Maj Gen GD Bakshi Answers

General GD Bakshi commented on the possibility of World War 3, saying that doing nothing is not an option. | Image: X

Israel-Iran Conflict Updates: Tensions escalated dramatically in the MIddle East following a series of targeted US airstrikes on Iran. The strikes hit three key nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. These strikes have left the world wondering about the possibility of the next World War. Speaking to exclusively to Republic TV, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) G.D. Bakshi weighed in on whether these developments could spark a wider global conflict.

Anchor Arnab Goswami posed an important question, “Is this going to be a limited regional war, with this being the last chapter, or is this the beginning of a bigger global war? If it is the beginning of something bigger, the rest of the world has got to be involved.”

"Now, if they do nothing after this, the global power balance changes completely. All talks of multipolarity will come to an end. It will be a unipolar world for the next decade. If China, Russia, Turkey, and Europe do nothing, and they just let Trump have his way, then his global power play becomes extremely significant. If not for the next 10 years, at least for the next four years, we’ll be living in a unipolar world. Can the rest of the world afford that?”

GD Bakshi Replies, ‘Doing Nothing Is Not An Option’

General Bakshi answered, taking the question point by point. Commenting on the Russian stance, he stated “Putin had clearly warned against striking nuclear facilities, especially Bushehr. There are about 150 Russian engineers and technicians, he expressed concern for their safety and said clearly that they are not withdrawing them. That is a very truculent language. With these kinds of statements on record, doing nothing is not an option for Russia.”

Shifting the focus to China, he said that it’s a completely different story. He explained “China is in deep trouble internally. Around 100 generals have either been sacked, killed, or imprisoned—including the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, at least 20 top generals, and three defense ministers.”

Adding on, he said “I don’t see China in a position to do anything more than what it has already done, which includes sending three massive cargo plane loads of equipment. We don’t know exactly what kind—perhaps surface-to-air missiles, or even North Korean surface-to-surface missiles. If those aircraft are attacked, the conflict widens immediately.”

Talking about Iran’s position, he said, “Psychologically and historically, the Shia penchant for martyrdom and fighting unequal wars is well-known. Doing nothing is not an option for the Ayatollah and his regime. Retaliation will most likely come against American targets whom they call ‘the Great Satan.’ The likely targets are U.S. bases in the Middle East.”

Iran's Next Move

He made observations on the American involvement, “The Americans anticipated this. They’ve cleared out non-essential personnel and equipment. C-130 aircraft have been moved out from bases in Oman and elsewhere. They are thinning out in the region because they know retaliation is most likely there.”

“But if Iran responds militarily, it opens itself to massive bombardment by the American forces already in-theater, and the U.S. military presence there is substantial. The question is—will Iran do what the Houthis did? They took hits for 7 weeks. Will Iran do the same before it backs off?” he continued.

On Russian involvement, he stated “Russian intervention will likely involve supplying equipment and threatening NATO countries to stay out.”

He concluded by saying that everything depends on what Iran chooses to do. He added that if it does nothing, the rest of the world may follow. But I do not believe that is the path Iran will choose.