Iran Warns of 'Radioactive Contamination' Risk After Strike Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has formally addressed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, denouncing US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the recent targeting of the Bushehr nuclear plant, according to Al Jazeera.

The Iranian diplomat expressed deep concern over the potential fallout of such military actions. Writing in the letter, the text of which was shared on Telegram, Araghchi warned that these strikes “expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination with serious human and environmental consequences.”

Highlighting the immediate dangers posed by the location of the strikes, he further noted, “The repeated attacks by the aggressors in the vicinity of the active Bushehr nuclear power plant are of great concern.”

As reported by Al Jazeera, Araghchi underscored the volatility of the current situation, stating that the "proximity of these attacks to an active nuclear facility creates an intolerable situation that poses a serious risk of radiological release."

In alignment with these concerns, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, on Saturday also expressed "deep concern" over the strike near the facility, while confirming that no increase in radiation levels has been detected.

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In a statement shared on X, the UN's nuclear energy watchdog revealed it had been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the plant's premises earlier in the day, marking the fourth such incident in recent weeks amid the escalating West Asia conflict. The impact of the strike resulted in immediate casualties and physical damage.

According to the agency, one member of the site's physical protection staff was killed due to projectile fragments, and a building within the facility sustained damage from shockwaves and debris.

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"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site's physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported," the statement read.

Grossi stressed that nuclear power plant sites and their surrounding areas must never be targeted, warning that even auxiliary buildings could house critical safety equipment. He reiterated his call for maximum military restraint, cautioning that continued attacks in the vicinity of nuclear infrastructure significantly raise the risk of a potential nuclear accident.

"IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi expresses deep concern about the reported incident and says NPP sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment. Reiterating the call for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident, DG Grossi again stresses the paramount importance of adhering to the seven pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict," the post added.

This international outcry follows reports from the Iranian News Agency, Tasnim, confirming that a projectile struck near the perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday morning, leading to the death of a security personnel member.