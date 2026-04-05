Western Disturbance To Trigger Rain and Storms Across India, Will it Rain In Delhi Again?- Check IMD Forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting an approaching western disturbance, thereby a bringing potential thunderstorms, lightning, and strong wind gusts to several regions nationwide shortly.

Northwestern regions are bracing for active weather, with the mountain states anticipating broad rainfall, thunderstorms, and snow at higher elevations.

Meanwhile, the plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, can expect periodic weather shifts marked by passing showers, lightning, and powerful gusts.

Isolated hailstorms and thundersqualls may impact portions of the region, featuring wind gusts as high as 70 kmph that could lead to local disturbances.

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Who will be affected?

As per the IMD, the eastern and northeastern areas are also expected to be affected by the western disturbance, resulting in broad rainfall and thunderstorms. While Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya might experience localized heavy downpours, states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are likely to encounter strong winds, lightning, and intermittent hailstorms.

Scattered rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected across Central India, with some areas potentially facing hailstorms. In the south, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana are likely to see light to moderate rainfall, though heavy downpours may occur in certain spots during this timeframe.

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What IMD predicts for Delhi?

The IMD anticipates generally overcast conditions in Delhi, with thunderstorms potentially developing by Sunday evening. Periodic light rain or drizzle, paired with strong surface winds, may provide temporary respite from the heat despite the fluctuating weather. Temperatures are projected to fluctuate between a high of 31–33°C and a low of 17–19°C.

While April 6 is expected to offer a brief break with partly cloudy skies, unsettled weather is slated to return on April 7 and 8. The forecast suggests one or two episodes of light rainfall, accompanied by lightning and wind gusts reaching 30-40 kmph. These partly cloudy conditions are likely to persist through April 10, effectively moderating temperatures across the capital for the first half of the month.

Delhi Temperature

As per IMD, rainfall has caused a notable temperature drop across the region. In Delhi, the mercury stood at 19°C (66.2°F) at 6 am on Sunday under clear, sunny skies. Conditions included a zero percent chance of rain, 73 percent humidity, and a light wind speed of 5 kmph.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C, with the minimum potentially dipping to 18°C. This follows a slight rise in Saturday's minimum temperature, even as the maximum decreased due to persistent cloud cover throughout the day.

Delhi forecast for the week

Conditions are predicted to stay mostly clear on April 5 and 6, with temperatures climbing to around 32–33°C.