Iran Warns Trump That 'Threats Will Not Dictate' Duration of War; Submits Evidence of US-Israeli Attacks To IMO

Tehran, Iran: Iranian Defence Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi on Sunday warned that any attack against Tehran would be met with a "proportionate, decisive, and impactful response," cautioning that any renewed confrontation with the United States could spiral into an extended war that US President Donald Trump would not be able to end at will, Al Jazeera reported.

Emphasising that external aggressors would have no control over the trajectory of retaliation, Akhlaghi asserted that adversaries cannot determine Tehran’s counteractions.

“Those who pose threats will not dictate the scope, timing, or consequences of Iran’s defensive response,” Al Jazeera quoted the Iranian Defence Minister as saying.

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian officials have reiterated warnings that any fresh outbreak of war with the United States could stretch far longer than previous military conflicts, stressing that Trump would not be the one to decide when hostilities cease.

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The warning comes against the backdrop of earlier hostilities this year, which saw around 40 days of intense military engagement following strikes launched by the US and Israel on February 28. While the heavy fighting gradually subsided by April, intermittent tit-for-tat exchanges have continued to simmer between the opposing sides, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Iran has submitted a dossier containing documents and photographic evidence detailing alleged US and Israeli attacks to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), according to Al Jazeera.

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The evidence was “formally circulated among IMO member states for consideration under Agenda Item 11, titled ‘Protection of Vital Shipping Lanes’”, and is slated for review during an upcoming council session scheduled in London from November 2 to 6.

Iran highlighted that attacks targeting maritime infrastructure pose a grave threat to international shipping lanes and seafarer safety. Citing Iranian state news agency IRNA, Al Jazeera noted that strikes on maritime traffic control networks heighten accident risks, while the destruction of emergency rescue facilities severely impairs disaster-response capabilities across critical waterways.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the designation of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as "terrorist organisations" and classified its Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) as a "hostile group", citing what it described as Britain's hostile actions against Tehran.

In a statement issued on November 1, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the measures had been adopted pursuant to a resolution of the country's Supreme National Security Council and in response to Britain's actions over the past year.

The ministry accused the British government of pursuing policies and actions contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly those concerning respect for national sovereignty and the prohibition of unlawful measures against other countries.

Explaining the decision, the statement cited Britain's alleged involvement in the US-Israeli war against Iran through the provision of military and logistical bases and facilities located in territories under British jurisdiction.

It also referred to the British government's decision on July 13, 2026, to place Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the State Threats Act 2026.

Announcing the measures, the ministry said, "As of the issuance of this statement (November 1, 2026), the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) shall be classified as a 'hostile group' pursuant to Note 2 to Article 1 of the Law on 'Enhancing Punishments for Espionage and Cooperation with the Zionist Regime and Hostile Countries Against National Security and Interests,' and the provisions of this law shall apply to the British agency."

It further announced the designation of the UK's naval and air forces under Iranian law.

"As of the issuance of this statement (November 1, 2026), the UK's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force shall be subject to the Law on 'Countermeasures Against the United States' Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization' and shall accordingly be designated as terrorist organizations," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the measures were intended to safeguard the country's national security and interests, adding that they had been taken in accordance with international law and the principle of reciprocity.

"It is self-evident that these measures have been adopted in accordance with the principles of international law and within the framework of the principle of reciprocity, and the British government shall bear responsibility for their consequences," the ministry said.