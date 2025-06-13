Iran Will Bring Ruin Upon 'Despicable' Zionist Regime, They Won't Be Able To Escape Unscathed, Says Ayatollah Khamenei

In a televised address to the Iranian people, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised a powerful response to Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets. Labeling Israel the “scoundrel Zionist regime,” Khamenei assured Iranians that their armed forces would deliver a crushing blow to ensure Israel faces severe consequences. The strikes, which killed key military leaders and scientists, have escalated tensions in an already volatile Middle East, raising fears of a wider conflict.

Israel’s Devastating Attack Sparks Outrage in Tehran

Early on June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a coordinated series of airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, ballistic missile factories, and military command centers. The attack killed prominent figures, including Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, and several nuclear scientists.

In his televised message, Khamenei condemned the attacks, stating, “The armed forces will make the scoundrel Zionist regime miserable.” He further declared, “The Armed Forces will respond powerfully and bring ruin upon the despicable Zionist regime,” signaling Iran’s intent to retaliate. The Supreme Leader emphasized that “the Zionist regime won’t be able to escape unscathed from this crime,” assuring the public that “the Iranian nation can be certain that every effort will be made in this regard.”