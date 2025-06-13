Israel-Iran Conflict: Israel’s Never Again Moment Is Now, Says Israeli Ambassador To India

In an interview with Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar outlined the urgent reasons behind Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and military command. Declaring this as Israel’s “never again moment,” Azar emphasized the existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile program, drawing parallels to the Holocaust and underscoring Israel’s determination to prevent annihilation of its people.

A Preemptive Strike to Stop a Nuclear Threat

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a series of airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, and key military infrastructure. The operation also eliminated top Iranian figures, including the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami, and several nuclear scientists. Israeli officials, including Ambassador Azar, justified the strikes as a response to Iran’s accelerated efforts to assemble nuclear weapons. “We know that Iran was going to assemble nuclear weapon,” Azar told Republic TV.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently reported that Iran had breached its safeguards agreement, enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels—enough for “nine nuclear bombs". He revealed that Iranians were working to on ballistic missiles as well, a development that could allow Iran to produce “10-20 thousand missiles in 3-6 years,” posing a devastating threat to Israel, a nation “half the size of Haryana or the size of Mizoram.”

Here Is What You Need To Know

Israel has long sought to avoid direct conflict, relying on sanctions and diplomacy to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “We have been wanting to prevent this for many years, but we have reached a point when we have to take action,” Azar said. He referenced the Shoah (Holocaust), noting that “1/3rd [of Jews were] killed by Nazis, and we said never again, and our never again moment is now.” Iran’s stated goal to exterminate Israel, combined with its advanced nuclear and missile programs, left Israel no choice but to act, Azar argued.

Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland

The strikes targeted not only nuclear facilities but also Iran’s military leadership, with Azar stating, “We have also killed Iran’s military command, we have killed those in charge of Iran’s Army and IRGC, but it’s not enough, and it’s a continuing effort.” Iran’s response was swift, launching over 100 drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel, but most of them were thankfully intercepted.

US Played a Critical Role

The United States played a critical role in the operation, coordinating with Israel, according to Azar. “Americans haven’t allowed Iran to stall, US gave Israel the coordination necessary to carry out this attack,” he said. President Donald Trump, who has taken a firm stance on Iran, warned Tehran to reach a nuclear deal “before there is nothing left.” Azar noted, “Trump has been very clear on Iran, Iranians did not take Trump seriously enough.” Trump’s pressure, combined with Israel’s military action, aims to force Iran back to the negotiating table, though planned U.S.-Iran talks in Oman on Sunday now hang in the balance due to the strikes.

Tehran, Iran

Azar emphasized the close U.S.-Israel partnership, saying, “We have a bond with US to work together, we are working more closely with United States.” This coordination reflects a shared goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which would pose an existential threat to Israel. Referencing India’s experience with a nuclear rival (Pakistan), the Israeli ambassador said “India knows consequences of having a nuclear rival, and Israel would have to face the same situation".

Determined to Survive and Thrive, says Israeli Ambassador