Iran Will Never Build Nuclear Weapons After B-2 Bombers Strike: Donald Trump

Washington: As US President Donald Trump departed for the NATO summit in the Netherlands on Tuesday, he appeared confident that Iran would never be able to build a nuclear bomb again, following the recent American airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites using B-2 stealth bombers.

Speaking to reporters during his departure, Trump praised the US Air Force for the operation and credited the pilots for the mission’s success.

“I think it’s been completely demolished. I think the reason we are here is because those B2 pilots did an unbelievable job. The targets were obliterated and the pilots should be given credits,” Trump said.

When asked if Iran could rebuild its nuclear capabilities, he dismissed the possibility, saying the bombed sites are no longer functional.

“Iran will never build its nuclear weapons from there, absolutely not. That place is under rock, that place is demolished. The B2 pilots did their job. They did it better than anybody could imagine. They hit in the late evening, it was dark with no moon, and they hit the target with those things and that place is gone,” he said.

Trump also took aim at local US media, particularly CNN, for questioning the success of the B-2 bombing raid on Iran’s nuclear sites.

“CNN all time they wanna say maybe it wasn't as demolished as we thought and I think CNN should apologise to the pilot of the B2,” Trump said, calling CNN a “loser.”

Turning to the ceasefire violations between Iran and Israel, Trump criticised both countries for failing to uphold the agreement.

“They violated but Israel violated too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bomb likes of which I have never seen before, the biggest load we have seen. I am not happy with Israel,” he said.