Iranian Drone Strike Kuwait Airport Fuel Depot, Social Security HQ; Army Says ‘Vital Infrastructure’ Targeted

New Delhi: Kuwait’s armed forces said they confronted a wave of hostile drones early Sunday after they breached the country’s airspace, with several targeting fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport and causing major fires.

In Statement No. 19, issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, official spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said the armed forces dealt with multiple drones on the morning of March 8, 2026, after they entered the country’s airspace. He said the drones targeted fuel tanks belonging to Kuwait International Airport, calling it a “direct targeting of vital infrastructure.”

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) confirmed that two fuel depots at Kuwait International Airport were struck in the drone attack, triggering a huge fire at one of the tanks.

Kuwait’s Center for Government Communication said firefighting teams were immediately deployed and are currently battling two separate fires - one at the airport fuel tanks and another at the main headquarters of the Public Institution for Social Security - in an effort to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading further.

Advertisement

The Public Institution for Social Security also confirmed that its main building was targeted, resulting in material damage to the structure. The institution said it would not receive visitors at its main headquarters on Sunday, March 8, and apologized for the inconvenience. Visitors will instead be received at other branches while services continue to be processed through electronic platforms.

According to the Kuwaiti defense ministry, the drone strikes also caused damage to some civilian facilities, though officials have not reported any casualties so far.

Advertisement