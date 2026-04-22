Iranian Forces Neutralise Terror Team at Pakistan Border, Several Terrorists Killed
Iranian security forces destroyed an operational team of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group after they infiltrated from the Pakistan border into the Rask region, killing several terrorists.
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Iranian security forces destroyed an operational team of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group after they infiltrated from the Pakistan border into the Rask region of the Sistan Baluchestan province in Iran, killing several terrorists, the Tasnim News Agency reported.