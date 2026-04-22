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  • Iranian Forces Neutralise Terror Team at Pakistan Border, Several Terrorists Killed

Iranian Forces Neutralise Terror Team at Pakistan Border, Several Terrorists Killed

Iranian security forces destroyed an operational team of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group after they infiltrated from the Pakistan border into the Rask region, killing several terrorists.

Satyaki Baidya
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Iranian Forces Neutralise Terror Team at Pakistan Border, Several Terrorists Killed
Iranian Forces Neutralise Terror Team at Pakistan Border, Several Terrorists Killed | Image: X

New Delhi: Iranian security forces destroyed an operational team of the Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group after they infiltrated from the Pakistan border into the Rask region of the Sistan Baluchestan province in Iran, killing several terrorists, the Tasnim News Agency reported.
 

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Satyaki Baidya
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