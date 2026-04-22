Who Is Calling the Shots In Iran? Inside the Rise of IRGC Strongman Ahmad Vahidi

New Delhi: Iran’s power structure appears to be undergoing a significant shift, with growing indications that real authority is moving away from traditional civilian and clerical institutions toward a hardline military-security establishment dominated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Power shift in Tehran

Recent developments suggest that the IRGC has tightened its grip over key state functions, sidelining elected leaders and moderates. Reports indicate that the military establishment has increasingly influenced or blocked government decisions, raising questions about the effectiveness of Iran’s civilian leadership.

This consolidation comes amid heightened tensions with the United States and ongoing ceasefire uncertainties. American officials have expressed concern that there is no single authoritative voice in Tehran capable of committing to negotiations, pointing to internal divisions and competing power centres.

Analysts note that even when diplomatic signals emerge from Iran’s political leadership, they are often reversed or overridden by military hardliners highlighting a disconnect between public diplomacy and actual decision-making authority.

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Rise of Ahmad Vahidi

At the centre of this shift is Ahmad Vahidi, a senior IRGC commander who has rapidly emerged as one of the most powerful figures in Iran. Recently appointed as the chief of the IRGC, Vahidi now leads the country’s most influential military institution, which plays a decisive role in both domestic governance and regional strategy.

With a long history in Iran’s security apparatus-including leadership roles in the elite Quds Force and as former defence minister-Vahidi is widely seen as a hardliner with deep institutional influence.

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Security analysts suggest that he may effectively control key decisions on war, diplomacy, and internal security, making him a central figure in determining whether Iran escalates conflict or returns to negotiations.

IRGC’s expanding dominance

The IRGC itself has evolved far beyond a conventional military force. It controls significant economic assets, oversees strategic military operations, and exerts influence over intelligence and foreign policy.

Recent reports indicate that hardliners within the IRGC have overridden diplomatic initiatives, including decisions related to the Strait of Hormuz and ceasefire talks, further demonstrating their dominance over Iran’s strategic direction.

What about the Supreme Leader?

While Iran’s political system formally places ultimate authority in the hands of the Supreme Leader, recent events especially after leadership disruptions during the ongoing conflict have complicated that structure.

Though a new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has assumed office following the death of his predecessor, analysts suggest that the IRGC may be consolidating power behind the scenes, potentially reducing the role of clerical leadership to that of a symbolic authority.

Implications for global politics

This evolving power dynamic has major implications for international diplomacy. With decision-making concentrated within a military-security elite, negotiations with Iran may become more unpredictable and ideologically rigid.

The rise of Ahmad Vahidi and the IRGC’s dominance signals a shift toward a more confrontational posture, complicating ceasefire efforts and raising the stakes in US-Iran relations.