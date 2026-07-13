Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Mocks Trump Over 20% Hormuz Levy, Calls Tehran The ‘Guardian’ Of Strait

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday (local time) mocked US President Donald Trump over recent remarks charging "20 per cent" over ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing Tehran as the one and only "guardian" of the region.

In a post on 'X'. Araghchi took a swipe at Trump, asserting that Iran will always remain the "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz.

"POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is, of course, too much. We will be fair," said Araghchi.

These remarks come in the backdrop of the renewed tensions between the US and Iran in the past few weeks.

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Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is "reinstating" the Iranian blockade and said that the US will charge "20 per cent" to provide security to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic gateway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump assured that international maritime traffic through the critical shipping lane would not be closed to the rest of the world despite escalating regional tensions.

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"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," Trump said. "We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," he wrote.

Trump claimed that a 20 per cent levy on transiting cargo is a necessary measure to cover the operational expenses of securing the volatile shipping lane.

"The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

The President added that the deployment and institutionalisation of this protection-and-reimbursement model would be enacted without delay, concluding that "the process and formation will begin immediately."

On the other hand, Iran issued a stern warning against the US, reaffirming its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing Washington's intervention in its management.