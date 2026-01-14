Iranian Foreign Minister Dials EAM Jaishankar, Both Leaders Discuss 'Evolving Situation' in Iran

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday.

Jaishankar was briefed about the prevailing scenario in Iran by Araghchi and the two leaders discussed on the "evolving situation."

In a post on X, Dr Jaishankar wrote, "Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi."

"We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," his post added.

MEA Advises Indians To Avoid Travel To Iran

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in the Islamic Republic.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a statement.

The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has also advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest.

"Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Embassy said in an advisory on X.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The embassy further said, "It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution," and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

It also stated, "All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard."

The advisory added, "The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in."

The embassy also said, "All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so."

The advisories come as Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations.

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian state television has acknowledged reports of a high death toll linked to the nationwide protests, quoting the head of the Martyrs Foundation as saying "armed and terrorist groups" were responsible.

It further reported that the internet has remained cut off in Iran for more than five days, even as international phone services have resumed intermittently.

Amid the unrest and growing international focus on the developments, Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

In the letter, Iran's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed grave concern about recent remarks by the President of the United States regarding protests in Iran.

Tehran claimed that the comments encouraged unrest and indicated external support for attempts to seize state institutions, which Iranian officials argued amounts to a direct threat to Iran's sovereignty and national security.

Iran maintained that the US statements violate core principles of international law, including the UN Charter provisions that prohibit the threat or use of force and bar intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

The letter further asserted that such rhetoric contributes to political destabilisation and could fuel violence, with serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.