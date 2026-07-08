Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Leaves Iraq For Tehran After Fresh US Strikes

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed Iraq and is returning to Tehran, CNN reported, citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Pezeshkian had travelled to the Iraqi city of Najaf to attend the multi-day funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose body arrived in the city on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian left Najaf in the early hours of Wednesday (local time) after concluding his visit to Iraq, CNN reported, citing the state news agency IRNA.

Pezeshkian's return came as the United States launched a series of military strikes against Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway."

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CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out after Iran allegedly attacked three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, adding that "Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

Meanwhile, several explosions were reported near Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran, while Iranian state media also reported blasts east and west of Bandar Abbas. Iranian media said multiple explosions occurred at Sirik port after projectiles struck commercial and fishing piers, according to Al Jazeera.

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Earlier on Tuesday, the US Treasury Department cancelled a licence issued in June that had temporarily allowed Iran to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products through August 21, increasing pressure on Tehran amid ongoing negotiations over a final settlement to the conflict.