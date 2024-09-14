Published 14:47 IST, September 14th 2024
Iranian Women Going Without Hijabs as the 2nd Anniversary of Mahsa Amini's Death Approaches
Amini died in 2022 in hospital after her arrest by the country's morality police over allegedly not wearing her hijab to the liking of the authorities.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Women in Iran are going without hijabs as the 2nd anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death approaches | Image: AP
