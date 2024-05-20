VIDEO: Did Iranians Celebrate President Raisi's Helicopter Crash?

Advertisement

Tehran: Iranians in the UK were seen celebrating the disappearance and death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after the helicopter carrying him and his cabinet ministers crashed on Sunday, May 19.

Several footages circulated on X, showing Iranians living in London with celebratory fireworks. People could be heard saying, "Let's celebrate the good news of Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash," as per media reports.

Advertisement

Iran International is obtaining videos showing Iranian people celebrating the news of President Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash.pic.twitter.com/XRUVDJcLeQ — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En)

(Republic World at the moment could not verify the authencity of the video)

Advertisement

Furthermore, as news the Iranian ministry confirmed the death of the Iranian supremo, several Iranian journalists and activists took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Nioh Berg, a British-Iranian journalist in her post on X said, "Iranian people detest the occupier regime in Iran and it shows in the top trends in the UK."

Advertisement

Iranian people detest the occupier regime in Iran and it shows in the top trends in the UK.



May Khamenei and the rest of his thugs face the same fate. pic.twitter.com/1XcQ9DQp52 — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg)

Meanwhile, another Iranian journalist and women activist Masih Aliniejad wrote, "Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, known to us Iranians as the Butcher of Tehran, is dead!" She declared today as the "World Helicopter Day," adding that this is "the only crash in history where everyone is worried if someone survived."

Advertisement

“I think this is the only crash in history where everyone is worried if someone survived.”



“Happy World Helicopter Day!”



Iranian social media is flooded with jokes about Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crash. This is how oppressed people fight back through humor. — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih)

Several videos were shared by Shayan, an Iranian advocate for the dissolution of the current totalitarian theocracy. One of the videos posted by him read, “Iranian diaspora all across the world are taking to the streets, dancing and celebrating the potential death of the puppet president of the Islamic Republic regime Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. This video belongs to London in front of Iran's occupied embassy.”

Advertisement

⚡ BREAKING: Iranians are setting off fireworks and sharing videos on social media to celebrate the death of Ebrahim Raisi, the president of the Islamic Republic. One Iranian woman says, "We're celebrating tonight the death of Raisi. Long Live The Shah. Oh, Shah, return to Iran." pic.twitter.com/cylkGmtmX3 — Shayan X (@ShayanX0)

(Republic World at the moment could not verify the authencity of the video)

Advertisement