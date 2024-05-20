Updated May 20th, 2024 at 13:40 IST
VIDEO: Did Iranians Celebrate President Raisi's Helicopter Crash?
Iranians in the UK celebrated the helicopter crash of Iranian President Raisi that occurred on Sunday, May 19.
- World News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Tehran: Iranians in the UK were seen celebrating the disappearance and death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after the helicopter carrying him and his cabinet ministers crashed on Sunday, May 19.
Several footages circulated on X, showing Iranians living in London with celebratory fireworks. People could be heard saying, "Let's celebrate the good news of Ebrahim Raisi's chopper crash," as per media reports.
Advertisement
(Republic World at the moment could not verify the authencity of the video)
Advertisement
Furthermore, as news the Iranian ministry confirmed the death of the Iranian supremo, several Iranian journalists and activists took to Twitter to express their thoughts.
Nioh Berg, a British-Iranian journalist in her post on X said, "Iranian people detest the occupier regime in Iran and it shows in the top trends in the UK."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, another Iranian journalist and women activist Masih Aliniejad wrote, "Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, known to us Iranians as the Butcher of Tehran, is dead!" She declared today as the "World Helicopter Day," adding that this is "the only crash in history where everyone is worried if someone survived."
Advertisement
Several videos were shared by Shayan, an Iranian advocate for the dissolution of the current totalitarian theocracy. One of the videos posted by him read, “Iranian diaspora all across the world are taking to the streets, dancing and celebrating the potential death of the puppet president of the Islamic Republic regime Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. This video belongs to London in front of Iran's occupied embassy.”
Advertisement
(Republic World at the moment could not verify the authencity of the video)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 20th, 2024 at 12:18 IST