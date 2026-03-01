CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams Across Gulf Countries Amid Iran-Israel Escalations

Dubai: In a move highlighting the severity of the security crisis gripping the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday officially announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across seven countries.

The decision comes as a direct consequence of the situation after massive aerial strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, and subsequent retaliatory missile blasts targeting major Gulf hubs.

The official circular, issued on March 1, 2026, confirmed that examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, will not take place in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Iran.

A Precautionary Measure

The board cited the prevailing situation in the region as the primary reason for the suspension. With airspace closures, flight cancellations, and emergency alerts becoming the norm over the last 24 hours, the logistics of conducting examinations became unjustifiable.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our absolute priority," a CBSE official stated. "Given the disruptions to transport and the heightened state of alert in major cities like Dubai, Doha, and Manama, we cannot guarantee the secure and calm environment necessary for these exams."

While only the papers for March 2 have been officially postponed so far, the CBSE has scheduled a comprehensive review on Tuesday, March 3. Based on the security assessment at that time, a decision will be made regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.

Widespread Academic Disruption

The postponement affects tens of thousands of Indian expatriate students. For many families, already bracing themselves for power outages and missile sirens, the delay adds a layer of academic anxiety to an already stressful situation.

Parallel to the CBSE announcement, the UAE Ministry of Education has shifted all public and private schools to distance learning until at least March 4.

In cities like Dubai, where debris from intercepted drones has caused "minor damage" to infrastructure, reaching exam centres has become a physical risk.

Earlier on Sunday, the CBSE was forced to debunk a viral "fake circular" claiming that all remaining exams had been cancelled entirely. The board urged parents to rely only on verified websites.

Impact on the "Indian Diaspora"

The Gulf region is home to nearly 18 million Indians, and the board exams are a critical milestone for students seeking university admissions both in India and abroad.

The sudden halt to the academic calendar reflects how deeply the geopolitical conflict is cutting into the daily lives of the diaspora.

In Qatar and Bahrain, where emergency protocols were activated following strikes near the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters and Al Udeid Air Base, schools have remained shuttered.

For students in Iran, the situation is even more dire as the country grapples with the aftermath of the strikes on its leadership and military infrastructure.

Next Steps for Students

The CBSE has promised to announce revised dates as soon as the security environment stabilises. In the interim, students are advised to:

Maintain regular contact with their school principals.

Monitor the official CBSE website and verified social media handles.

Continue their preparation via online platforms provided by their schools.