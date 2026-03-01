MEA Advisory: Stranded Foreign Nationals in India Urged to Contact FRRO Amid West Asia Tensions, Visa Relief Assured | Israel-Iran War

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued an advisory urging foreign nationals in India, whose travel plans have been disrupted by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in West Asia, to seek assistance for visa extensions or regularization of their stay.

In an official statement, the MEA advised affected individuals to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for necessary support.

"All foreign nationals in India who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities," the advisory stated.

Contact details for FRROs are available on the Bureau of Immigration website at https://boi.gov.in/.

Advertisement

The advisory follows a dramatic escalation in the region, triggered by joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran over the weekend, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel. Iranian state media confirmed on Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks on Saturday, prompting Tehran to declare 40 days of public mourning.

The strikes, the result of months of joint planning between US and Israeli forces, targeted Iranian military installations, nuclear and missile sites, and reportedly senior leadership. IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani emphasized in a video message that Israel's mission remains clear: to eliminate emerging threats, as "the price of inaction is too high."

Advertisement

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched coordinated missile and drone strikes on US-linked targets across the region, including military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates--countries hosting US bases. The IRGC described the operations as ongoing, warning that all US assets in the Middle East are considered legitimate targets until the "enemy is decisively defeated." Explosions were reported in cities such as Dubai, Doha, and Manama, disrupting air travel and raising alarms about a potential wider regional conflict.

Amid the tensions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, expressing India's concerns over regional stability and conveying solidarity with partners in the Gulf.