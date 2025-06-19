Republic World
  • Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strikes Severely Damage Israeli Stock Exchange Building in Tel Aviv: Report

Updated 19 June 2025 at 13:00 IST

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Iranian Missile Hits Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Iranian Missile Hits Tel Aviv Stock Exchange | Image: Republic, X

The Israeli stock exchange building was damaged in ballistic missile strikes by Iran on Thursday, according to reports. 

A video shared by a social media user from the site shows that the extent of damage is severe. 

Tehran reportedly launched over 25 missiles into Israel, targeting multiple locations across the country.

The Iranian missiles also struck Israel’s Beersheba hospital, injuring several people.

In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said, “This morning, Iran's terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and at a civilian population in the center of the country,” Netanyahu said on social media platform X. “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also issued a strong statement, saying, “Israel will continue to do what must be done to protect all its people, from all walks of life.”

Recently, Iranian strikes damaged a major hospital in southern Israel.

Civilian casualties have been rising on both sides. Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian infrastructure and high-ranking officials, while Iranian missile and drone attacks have struck apartment buildings and even the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, killing and injuring dozens.

On Wednesday, Iran rejected U.S. calls for de-escalation and warned Washington against interfering. “Our recommendation to the U.S. is to at least stand by, if they do not wish to stop Israel's aggression,” a senior Iranian official said.

The conflict shows no signs of abating, and both nations appear determined to continue their military operations.

Published 19 June 2025 at 12:47 IST