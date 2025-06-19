'Nobody Knows What I’ll Do': Trump’s Chilling Threat as Israel-Iran War Escalates; Iran Slams US Talks Claim as ‘Despicable Lie’

'Nobody Knows What I’ll Do': Trump Threatens as Iran Denies US Talks | Image: Republic

As the Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day, former US President Donald Trump issued a cryptic warning that has further raised global tensions.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Donald Trump said, “I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do.”

He was responding to questions about whether the United States would militarily support Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump later claimed that Iranian officials had shown interest in visiting Washington for dialogue, adding, “We may do that.” “But it’s a little late,” he remarked, casting doubt on any near-term diplomatic breakthrough.

Meanwhile, top European diplomats from Germany, France, and Britain are expected to meet Iran’s foreign minister in Geneva on Friday to discuss the nuclear crisis. A German official told Reuters the goal was to get concrete guarantees that Iran’s nuclear programme would remain purely civilian.

Tehran in Panic

Back in Iran, residents of Tehran were seen crowding highways, attempting to flee the capital after intensified Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has approved military plans targeting Iran but is holding off on final orders, waiting to see if Iran pulls back from its nuclear ambitions.

When asked whether Iran’s government might fall under Israeli pressure, Trump replied, “Sure, anything could happen.”

He also hinted at the possible destruction of Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, saying, “We’re the only ones that have the capability to do it. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to do it at all.”

‘Iran Will Not Surrender’: Khamenei Hits Back

“Iran Will Not Surrender” In his first televised address since Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded forcefully to Trump and the West.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” “The Iranian nation will not surrender,” Khamenei declared.