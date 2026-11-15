Iran’s IRGC Says It Attacked US Radar System at a Base in Bahrain

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its forces carried out a drone attack targeting a US radar system located at a military base in Bahrain, according to an official release broadcast by Iranian state media. Elucidating the military action in a statement published via Telegram by the state broadcaster, the IRGC said, “The US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force.”

Earlier, Bahrain's Interior Ministry released two separate advisory alerts on the social media platform X, warning of potential security hazards. This marked the Gulf nation's first warnings of this nature since September. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing US intelligence officials, Tehran could still possess up to 2,500 missiles in its arsenal.

This assessment follows claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it recently struck the radar of a US air defence site at Riffa Air Base in Bahrain in retaliation for US military actions. Despite months of sustained US and Israeli strikes aimed at crippling its weapons infrastructure, intelligence officials estimate that the nation retains between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles, according to the Journal's report.

Further escalating regional security concerns, three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and Armed Forces' Navy said on Saturday (local time), as Iranian forces warned vessels against entering restricted maritime areas.

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According to Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC Navy said in a recent statement that two oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation had exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines. In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the vessels were attempting to navigate the strategically important waterway secretly, with their navigation and automatic identification systems switched off.

"An hour ago, two offending oil tankers, which were secretly attempting to transit the unauthorised Strait of Hormuz with their navigation and automatic identification systems turned off, exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines," the statement said, as reported by IRIB.

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The Iranian naval force further claimed that two other tankers attempting to pass through the strait had turned back after receiving warnings from the IRGC's Naval Traffic Control Centre. "After the explosion of these two tankers, two other tankers that were attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz secretly heeded warnings from the IRGC's Naval Traffic Control Centre and returned to the waters of the Persian Gulf," the statement added.

In a separate statement earlier, the Armed Forces Navy also reported an incident involving another oil tanker east of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that the vessel caught fire after striking a naval mine. According to its Public Relations department, the tanker had been operating in what it described as an unsafe and prohibited area, despite earlier warnings, and had switched off its tracking and identification systems.

"This morning, an oil tanker that had been operating in the unsafe and prohibited area east of the Strait of Hormuz, ignoring previous warnings and turning off its tracking and identification systems, caught fire and stopped after hitting a naval mine," the statement said. Issuing a warning to other shipping operators, the Armed Forces' Navy said vessels entering the restricted maritime zone would face similar consequences.

"Without a doubt, any offending tanker that travels in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz will be set on fire by hitting naval mines," it said. The statement also criticised tanker owners for sending vessels into the restricted area, accusing them of relying on assurances from US President Donald Trump.