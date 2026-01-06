Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei May Seek Refuge In Russia If Unrest Intensifies; Embassy Denies Reports

New Delhi: As violent protests rock Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is understood to have prepared a contingency plan to flee Tehran for Russia if protests spiral beyond the control of his security forces, stated reports, citing an intelligence source.

Sporadic protests have erupted in Iran's capital, Tehran, and several other cities, with local media reporting intensifying clashes in parts of the country, particularly in the west.

What Report claims

As per reports, an intelligence source said 86-year-old would leave with up to 20 aides and family members if it becomes clear that the army and security forces tasked with suppressing protests are defecting, refusing orders, or failing to hold the line.

The “plan B,” cited by reports, says his son Mojtaba would be widely seen as his preferred successor. Intelligence sources added preperations include an exit route out of Tehran and steps to assemble assets and cash to facilitate an escape.

Vast financial empire

The supreme leader controls a vast financial empire through opaque charitable foundations, including Setad, estimated in the past to be worth tens of bill.

Furthermore, many senior figures close to the leadership already have relatives living abroad, including in the United States, Canada and the gulf.

Iran's economic protests deaths

The death toll in violence surrounding protests in Iran has risen to at least 35 people, activists said on Tuesday, as the demonstrations showed no signs of stopping. The figure came from the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests, which have been ongoing for more than a week.

It said 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran’s security forces have been killed. Demonstrations have reached over 250 locations in 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

The growing death toll carries with it the chance of American intervention. U.S. President Donald Trump warning Iran on Friday that if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States “will come to their rescue.

The protests have become the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations. However, the protests have yet to be as widespread and intense as those surrounding the death of Amini, who was detained over not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities.

Embassy Dismisses

While report claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is preparing to leave the country, Iranian Embassy in India has completely dismissed it as false and baseless. The embassy stated that even during the 12-day war with Israel, Khamenei did not leave the country. Therefore, the claim that he might flee due to protests is entirely unfounded. The embassy called it a lie spread by enemy nations and strongly condemned it.

Iran has faced rounds of nationwide protests in recent years. As sanctions tightened and Iran struggled after a 12-day war with Israel, its rial currency collapsed in December, reaching 1.4 million to $1. Protests began soon after.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the protests on Saturday in his first public remarks since the demonstrations began. "We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them," Khamenei said.