Iran’s War Chief Ali Shadmani Killed In Israeli Airstrike on Tehran Command Center

New Delhi: Ali Shadmani, the War-Time Chief of Staff, and the most senior military commander was killed when the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck a staffed command centre in central Tehran on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Israel moved its assets to target Iran’s war chief while acting on precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate. He was close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's top military leader, and the War-Time Chief of Staff.

Shadmani held the role of War-Time Chief of Staff and Commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces. He led both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army.

At the beginning of the operation, he was given command of the Iranian Armed Forces after the previous chief, Alaa Ali Rashid, was killed in the opening strike of “Operation Rising Lion.”

The emergency command centre, known as “Khatam al-Anbiya,” was under Shadmani’s control. It handled combat operations and approved Iran’s firepower plans.

In his various roles, he had a direct hand in shaping Iran’s military plans against Israel.

Before his promotion, Shadmani served as Deputy Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command centre and as Head of the Operations Directorate in the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.