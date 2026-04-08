Iraq Reopens Airspace And All Airports Following Weeks-Long Closure Amid West Asia War

New Delhi: In a major step toward normalizing flight operations amid the West Asia War, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) officially announced the reopening of the country’s airspace and all commercial airports effective immediately.

The airspace was opened after 40- days of closure following a temporary US-Iran ceasefire.

The announcement was made by the head of the authority, Bengin Rekani, who confirmed in a statement that “airspace and all Iraqi airports will be opened starting today.”

“The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announces the opening of the airspace and all Iraqi airports,” Bangen Rekani, acting head of the authority and Iraqi Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works, said on X.

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This decision marks the end of a weeks-long suspension that had effectively grounded commercial travel across the country as a precaution during the regional Fourth Gulf War conflict.

US-Iran ceasefire

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he had accepted a Pakistani proposal for a bilateral ceasefire, which was confirmed by Iran shortly afterward, effectively halting the war for two weeks.

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Iraq’s airspace had been closed since February 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

Throughout March and into early April, authorities continued to extend the closure.

Strikes on Iraq

The US-Israeli war on Iran saw daily strikes on Iraq, especially near Baghdad and Erbil airports, carried out by Iran and pro-Iran militia groups under the pretext of targeting US interests.