IRGC Chief Says Iran Has Built 'Solid Defensive Shield' Against Enemy Threats

Tehran: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Ahmad Vahidi has said Iran has created a "solid defensive shield" against threats and called the continuation of the country's "Strategy of Defensive and Offensive Empowerment" the only "intelligent and efficient solution", Al Jazeera reported.

In a message issued to the head of Iran's Ministry of Defence on the occasion of Iran's National Defence Industry Day, Vahidi said the country was facing new forms of combined and military aggression.

"The battlefield is faced with new forms of combined and military aggression," Vahidi said, adding that Iran had established a "solid defensive shield against the threats of the enemies and ill-wishers of Iran", according to Al Jazeera.

As per Al Jazeera, he praised Iran's defence industry for developing the country's "defensive and offensive capabilities and deterrent power" despite what he described as an era of "oppressive and arrogant sanctions".

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Vahidi's remarks came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, after US President Donald Trump announced what he called the "most crushing economic operation ever taken" against Tehran.

Trump said the measures would target Iran's economic lifelines, including oil smuggling networks, financial transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies.

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"Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies -- It all needs to stop now," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President also called the campaign an "Economic D-Day" and urged American allies to join Washington in isolating Iran.

"You know who you are. This will be an Economic D-Day, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat," Trump said.

Trump had earlier claimed that US actions had weakened Iran's military infrastructure and reiterated that Tehran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

"We're essentially controlling and soon will be controlling the straits. We're doing very well with Iran... The Navy's gone, the Air Force's gone, the leadership's gone," Trump said in an interview with 77 WABC.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticised Washington's economic pressure campaign, calling it a failed approach.

"14 years ago: 'Most crippling sanctions in history.' Failed. 8 years ago: 'Maximum pressure.' Failed. 5 months ago: 'Unconditional surrender.' Failed. Today: 'Most crushing economic operation ever.' Bound to fail. We have seen this movie before. Same bull. Different bullies," Araghchi said in a post on X.