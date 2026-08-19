‘Irresponsible’: Pakistan Rattled By US Envoy’s Kashmir Remark, Summons US Diplomat Over ‘Part Of India’ Statement

New Delhi: Pakistan was left rattled after US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his first visit to the Union Territory, prompting Islamabad to summon the US Charge d’Affaires and lodge a formal protest.

Gor’s remarks in Srinagar came after his meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters with Abdullah beside him, the US envoy said, “Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place,” Gor said after his meeting with the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The statement clearly did not go down well in Islamabad. Within hours, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the US Charge d’Affaires and lodged what it described as a “strong demarche” over Gor’s remarks.

Pakistan’s response has put the spotlight on the significance of the US envoy’s first visit to Kashmir and his public description of the region as part of India.

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Gor’s Kashmir remark leaves Islamabad fuming

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemned and categorically rejected” Gor’s description of Jammu and Kashmir as a “part of India”.

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In its statement, Islamabad claimed that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory and referred to UN Security Council resolutions and what it described as the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan condemns US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor's Statement

Pakistan also accused the US ambassador of making an “irresponsible statement” and alleged that his remarks were inconsistent with Washington’s earlier position on the Kashmir issue.

“It was highlighted that the irresponsible statement by the U.S. Ambassador negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, and also ran contrary to the United States' commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN Charter.”

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry further said the US side had been urged to ensure that its public statements remained consistent with Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir dispute.

Islamabad also referred to President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan after what Pakistan described as Marka-e-Haq.

Why Gor’s visit to Kashmir matters

Gor’s visit carries added significance because he is not only the US ambassador to India but also President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.

This was his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge. His comments came at a time when India-US strategic ties are expanding, particularly in areas such as counter-terrorism, border security and law enforcement cooperation.

Gor’s Kashmir visit also comes in the aftermath of the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. He is scheduled to travel to Ladakh after completing his engagements in Jammu and Kashmir.

The US envoy had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in June, with discussions covering counter-terrorism, narcotics control, border security and cooperation between Indian and American law enforcement agencies. Against this backdrop, Gor publicly describing Kashmir as an “important part of India” assumes considerable significance, particularly given Pakistan’s long-standing attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

US travel advisory could be next big shift

Gor also indicated that Washington could reassess its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, another development being closely watched in the region.

The US currently has a Level 4 “Do not travel” advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, except eastern Ladakh and Leh. The warning cites terrorism and violent civil disturbance and covers popular destinations including Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

For Kashmir’s tourism sector, any easing of the advisory could be significant. Tourism stakeholders and political leaders have repeatedly urged Washington to reconsider the warning, arguing that it discourages foreign visitors and hurts thousands of families dependent on tourism. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also appealed to Gor to review the advisory.

“For Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory on Kashmir is more than a warning, it is a wall between Kashmir and the world,” Mufti said in a post on X.

Gor’s comments on both Kashmir’s status and the travel advisory have therefore put his Srinagar visit firmly in the spotlight.