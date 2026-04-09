Will Iranian Delegates Visit Pakistan Tonight For Talks? Envoy Posts Confirmation, Later Deletes It

New Delhi: In a significant development, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has deleted a post in which he had earlier claimed that Tehran’s negotiating team would arrive in Islamabad on Thursday night.

The post, shared on X, did not specify the members of the delegation and was removed shortly after being published, without any official explanation.

Confusion over Iran delegation visit

The now-deleted post had earlier indicated that an Iranian delegation would travel to Islamabad for discussions linked to a proposed peace initiative.

“Despite skepticism in Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” it stated.

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The development had sparked speculation about possible diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States, especially as Pakistan prepares to host key talks related to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Pakistan is reportedly gearing up for high-level discussions involving representatives from Iran and the United States.

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The White House has indicated that US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the American delegation during talks scheduled in Islamabad over the weekend.

Iran signals resistance to negotiations

Despite the initial indication of talks, Iran’s political leadership has expressed reservations.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stated that negotiations with the United States are “unreasonable,” accusing Washington of violating key conditions set by Tehran for ending hostilities.

This comes amid a fragile ceasefire agreement between Iran, the United States and Israel, aimed at halting over a month of escalating conflict.

However, tensions remain high, with continued missile and drone activity reported in the region and disagreements emerging over the scope of the ceasefire.

Escalation continues across the region

Israel has continued its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with strikes reported in densely populated areas of Beirut, resulting in significant casualties.