Is Musk's Power Within Trump's Administration Waning?

In a quiet but significant shift, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has instructed its employees to ignore weekly emails from Elon Musk demanding updates on their productivity — a directive many saw as emblematic of Musk’s aggressive oversight style under the Trump administration.

The internal message, cited in a Politico report, marks a clear break from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the office Musk has led since last year. “Please disregard any future reminders or instructions on this directive from OPM or the Department of Health and Human Services,” the NIH said in a note to staff. “NIH manages its own performance review processes and will notify employees directly if any information related to work duties or performance is needed.”

The decision comes shortly after Jay Bhattacharya was confirmed as NIH director. It appears he may not be willing to go along with all of DOGE’s hardline measures.

Cracks Emerge in DOGE’s Authority

This is not the first time a federal agency has defied Musk’s directives. Just this week, the Social Security Administration scaled back a DOGE initiative that sought to eliminate phone services, a plan Musk claimed would reduce fraud. Critics argued it would disproportionately harm vulnerable populations.

Over the past month, the FBI, Department of Justice, and other security-related agencies have also instructed employees to ignore DOGE emails, citing concerns about sharing sensitive or classified information through unsecure channels.

Musk's Weekly Mandate Sparks Backlash

In February, Musk ordered all federal workers to submit weekly five-bullet-point summaries of their work via email — a move he said was necessary to reduce government waste. Both Musk and President Trump warned that failure to comply could result in termination.

However, the directive quickly became a flashpoint. Workers across federal agencies have complained of confusion, fear, and growing resentment over the directive. At town halls nationwide, thousands have voiced concerns to Republican lawmakers about DOGE-led budget cuts and threats to job security.

Musk’s Future in Washington Uncertain

Elon Musk's temporary appointment to lead DOGE is set to expire on May 30. While President Trump could choose to extend his tenure, recent polls suggest Musk's approval among the public is slipping — and opposition within the government appears to be mounting.