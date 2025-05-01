Is Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif In Hospital? Big Rumours Scorch Internet

Islamabad: Rumours about Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's hospitalisation have been making the rounds on social media leaving netizens abuzz. Despite a lack of credible evidence or official confirmation, the rumours have led to widespread speculation amidst escalating tension with India. The reports appeared to have originated from unverified sources on social media, with some users claiming that Shehbaz Sharif had been hospitalised due to a serious medical condition. However, these claims have not been substantiated by any official statements from the Pakistani government.