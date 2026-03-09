Is Putin Sick? A Coughing Episode in a Leaked Women's Day Message Sparks Speculation | Watch

New Delhi: Vladimir Putin's health became a talking point on March 8 after the Russian President was heard coughing in an unedited televised message for International Women's Day, so much so that it forced him to stop the recording and begin again.

According to reports, an unedited version of the footage, which contained the coughing interruptions, was briefly released, which got the world's attention, and was shared widely on social media. Later, the edited clip replaced it. However, the sloppy nature of the release, had already got the world talking about Putin's possible health condition.

The Women's Day Message

Putin started off his message by acknowledging the role of women in society.

“Of course, it's very challenging to juggle everything, to impress with your beauty and charm whilst simultaneously being hard-working, determined, and resilient,” Putin was heard saying in the recording. “But you manage it,” he mentioned, as he struggled to finish his point as his coughing intensified.

Attempting to waive it off, the President said, “I spoke a lot today.” However, the coughing came back again, with Putin covering his mouth. At that moment, someone from the team asked, “Can I bring you some water?”

Putin refused and asked the production team to start over again.

“You know, let me say it again, because I had a tickle in my throat. I almost coughed,” he said, making light of his cough.

After he while, he restarted his address. “Dear women, I am sincerely happy to congratulate you on International Women's Day. We always celebrate this holiday with the warmest, most heartfelt feelings…”

Another Awkward Moment

The incident comes after another episode that sparked off discussion about Putin's condition. Earlier this week, a footage recorded through a gap in a door, during a closed-door meeting between Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, showed the Russian President looking visibly tired, with drooping facial features.

Travels With a Thyroid Cancer Specialist Surgeon