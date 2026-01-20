Is Trump Sick? Why US Presidents Have Usually Kept Their Health Conditions Under Wraps | Image: AP/File

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's health has been under close scrutiny ever since he has returned to office, and the White House has mostly remained tight lipped about it. During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, bruises were noticed on the president's hands, raising concerns. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed those to “constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day.”

Later, Trump's swollen ankles, again caught on camera, was attributed to "chronic venous deficiency” by officials, but they added that there was “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease”.

Unlike previous presidents, Trump's medical records have not been released, except for summarized memoranda from White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella.

“Let’s be clear: we have no idea what his health condition is. All we can really assess is what we see,” presidential historian Barbara Perry said. “And what we witness is an almost octogenarian man who keeps nodding off at public events, and whose speeches can be … quite strange.”

Fast Food Craze

Trump is also known for his appetite towards fast food. After coming back to office, he got his ‘Diet Coke’ button, a butting that summons his staff to serve his preferred soda, reinstalled.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's health secretary, had expressed his amazement at Trump's diet, saying, “I don’t know how he is alive.”

Concerns About Alzheimer’s

Trump's father Fred died from Alzheimer’s disease. However, several doctors have warned against drawing any conclusions saying that though family genetics may improve risk, lifestyle also plays a significant role.

Trump has repeatedly boasted that he had got perfect scores in various cognitive exams saying that he “got the highest score possible.” In December, Trump had even said that he is “sharper” than he was 25 years ago. This came in response to a New York Times article after he had reportedly dozed off during a cabinet meeting.

US Presidents With Health Issues

US Presidents have a history of continuing to govern with serious medical conditions. University of Texas at Austin professor James Galbraith said that several US Presidents have concealed their true medical conditions. Former President Woodrow Wilson stayed in office after suffered a stroke in 1919. The last year of his presidency was managed by his wife. Franklin D. Roosevelt had polio and was in a wheelchair. However, he was not impaired cognitively. John F. Kennedy had Addison's disease and suffered from a bad back. Reports suggest that he was heavily medicated.

Galbraith said that people do not have any clue about their condition. However, their erratic decisions reflect their health issues. Olivier Richomme, a political scientist at Lyon 2 University said that the high pressure of the job also makes one age faster,” adds Olivier Richomme, a political scientist at Lyon 2 University said that the presidential job is not meant for someone who is 80.

The 25th Amendment in the US Constitution allows for a transfer of power in case of incapacity. However, it has been rarely invoked and might be politically not practical since it requires two-third majority.