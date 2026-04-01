Is US Going To Chicken Out Of Iran? Stay Tuned For Trump's Address To The Nation On April Fools' Day in US

Washington: In another expected classic 'Trumpian' moment amid the raging war in the Middle East, Donald Trump is going to address the nation on the Iran war at 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US President is going to share "an important update" on the ongoing war. As the countdown begins for the world's most anticipated address, global commentators weigh in on what can be expected from Trump's speech.

The United States has been inconsistent with its messaging on the objectives behind the Iran war, swinging from whether it seeks a “regime change” or if it just wants to obliterate its nuclear capabilities. Days earlier it had claimed that mediations are on between the US and Iran, while the war-torn Middle Eastern nation has debunked all such claims, saying that all it received are indirect messages. On Wednesday, Trump claimed that the Iranian leadership has asked the US for a ceasefire, which he claimed, he had rejected. However, Iran has again rubbished all such claims saying that the nation is prepared to fight for at least six months.

'Will Be Out Of Iran Pretty Quickly'

In an interview with Reuters, hours before ​he was scheduled to make his ​primetime address, Donald Trump said that the United States will ​be "out of Iran pretty quickly" and ‌could return for "spot hits" if needed.

In response to a question on when Iran would consider the war to be over, Trump said, "I can't tell you exactly.…we're going to be out pretty quickly." The US President stressed that its military action has ensured that the regime in Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

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"They won't have a nuclear weapon because they are ​incapable of that now, and then ​I'll ⁠leave, and I'll take everybody with me, and if we have to we'll ⁠come ​back to do spot hits," ​Trump said.

Will US Walk Out Of NATO?

In the interview, Trump also expressed his disgust with NATO ​for not openly coming out in support of the US' military objectives in Iran, and securing the Strait of Hormuz, even when its European partners reel under energy crunch. Trump even claimed that he is "absolutely" considering to withdraw ​the United States from NATO, even calling it a “paper tiger.”

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also warned that Washington may “reexamine the value of NATO” if they do not get any support from the US.

“We’re going to have to reexamine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country. If NATO is just about us defending Europe if they’re attacked, but them denying us basing rights when we need them, that’s not a very good arrangement. That’s a hard one to stay engaged in,” he told Fox News.

Earlier on Friday while speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Donald Trump said that the United States does not “have to ​be there for NATO.” He maintained that he was ​upset that European NATO countries had declined to provide material support ​to the US.

Many of US' European allies reasoned that they were not consulted on ​its decision to attack Iran on February 28. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated that his country is not going to be drawn into the war. "Whatever the pressure on me and others, whatever the noise, I’m going to act in the British national interest in the decisions that I make,” he said in a national address.

Donald Trump had also recently ranted in a Truth Social post, asking countries to “go and get their own oil” amid the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," the US President wrote.

Has Iran Asked For A Ceasefire?

On Wednesday, in another sharply worded post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump offered rare praise for Iran's newly installed regime leadership, describing the new president as “much less radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors.” He revealed that the Iranian leader has directly requested a ceasefire from the United States.

"Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!” Trump posted.

However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was quick to refute Trump's claims saying that it maintains "full and decisive control" over the Strait of Hormuz dismissing Donald Trump's "offers" and recent actions, characterizing them as "ridiculous displays."

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is ready for a prolonged conflict for at least six months.“At least six months. We will defend our country to whatever extent necessary,” Araghchi said while speaking to a reporter after Trump's ‘ceasefire’ claims.

Is It An April Fools' Day Prank?

As the war has dragged on for a month now, bringing the world's energy supply line to a standstill, owing to the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the global markets have taken a huge hit. Some geopolitical experts have claimed that the prolonged war may have starting to raise some difficult questions from Trump's loyal base in the US, as they are the ones who are facing the brunt of the energy crisis. Hence, many have even argued that Trump may be seeking out a quick end to the war in Iran.

Questions remain whether Trump would order a quick exit, saying that its objectives have been met, and pull itself out without even securing the strategic chokepoint, Strait of Hormuz. His address on US' April Fools' Day has left enough speculations whirling around globally, as to what Trump's options may be. It remains to be seen how badly Trump exits from the Persian Gulf and the Arabian peninsula, leaving the geopolitical scenario over there in an absolute mess.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Tehran also refuted Washington's “ceasefire” claim as an "April Fools'" joke, calling it "false and baseless."

"On April Fools’ Day, it’s almost poetic that Donald #Trump still manages to outdo the jokes; talking about a "new" #Iran #president when Dr Pezeshkian has been in office all along," the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post on X.