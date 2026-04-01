'Not Our War': UK PM Starmer Hits Back At Trump For Threating To Pull Out Of NATO, To Host Hormuz Summit

London: As Donald Trump seems to be venting out on Truth Social about his allies not doing enough to secure access to the Strait of Hormuz, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reiterated that his country is not going to be drawn into the war. However, Starmer said that he is ready to host a global summit of world leaders that would explore ways to open up the crucial energy chokepoint in the Middle East, that remains blocked by Iran for over a month now.

Hitting back at the US President on reports that Trump may be weighing options on pulling the US out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Starmer said that the former would act in his country's interest whatever the “noise” he is making.

“Whatever the pressure on me and others, whatever the noise, I’m going to act in the British national interest in the decisions that I make,” Starmer said in a national address.

Open To Host Hormuz Summit

Starmer added that the UK will be hosting an international conference in a few days to find out ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, adding that 35 countries have signed a statement, to restore maritime security on the oil transport route.

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The UK PM also detailed out that Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will be leading the conference. Military planners are formulating security plans for the period after the war, he added. “A united front of military strength and diplomatic activity,” he emphasised.

'Paper Tiger'

Donald Trump had said to a daily on Wednesday that he is strongly considering pulling Washington out of NATO. Trump labelled the alliance as a "paper tiger", after the US' allied partners showed no interest in joining Trump in his war against Iran.

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'Go Get Your Own Oil'

This comes after Donald Trump's rant in a Truth Social post, asking countries to “go and get their own oil” amid the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," the US President wrote.

Trump had earlier sought help from his NATO allies, to help open the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's energy resources passes. However, its allies did not show any inclination into entering the war that the US had started, with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer going on to express that “it is not our war”.