Is US President Donald Trump Unhappy with Elon Musk for Bringing Tesla to India? Here's What He Said

Washington DC: Is the President of United States Donald Trump unhappy or irked with his key ally Elon Musk for planning on bringing Tesla factories to India? Here's what he said when he sat down for his first joint interview with the Tesla CEO, with Fox News…

Several Countries Taking Advantage of US Through Tariffs: President Trump

Donald Trump, who has introduced an ‘America First' tariff policy after assuming duties as the US President, said during the joint interview with Musk, that several countries from around the world takes advantage of the United States through tariffs.

He gave India's example and said, “...every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs. They makes — make it — it’s impossible for him to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I think…” “The tariffs are like 100% import duty”, Trump's statement was completed by Musk.

Donald Trump Unhappy with Musk for Bringing Tesla to India?

Continuing this conversation further, the US President mentioned something, that hinted at a possibility of him being unhappy or irked with his ally and DOGE Head over the latter's decision to bring Tesla to India.

Amid the reports of Tesla finalising locations for two flagship showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai and it's official announcement of job postings,, Trump said, ""Now, if he built the factory in India, that's okay, but that's unfair to us. It's very unfair."

Trump-Musk Joint Interview: Key Takeaways

Speaking of the key takeaways from the first joint interview of Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, apart from the mutual admiration and love they had for each other, the two also discussed Musk's power under Trump, the role of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the assassination attempt on Trump and Musk being the US President's tech support.

Trump and Musk's Personal Relations

Musk said he loved the President and that Trump is a ‘good man’. He said, "I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point, spent a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong."

Speaking about his relationship with Elon Musk, Donald Trump said, “I respect him. I've always respected him… I wanted somebody really smart to work with me in terms of the country... He's a leader. Yeah. He gets it done. I wanted to find somebody smarter than him. I searched all over. I just couldn't do it. I couldn't find anyone smarter for the country. But this is the thing. We settled on this guy.”

Role of Musk-Led DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Elon Musk, is expected to attempt to ‘try and get a trillion dollars out of the deficit’. Trump said, “I think he's going to find a trillion dollars” and that it will only be a “small shortage of fraud, waste and abuse really in government spending.” Trump also praised Musk's agility and efficiency in the execution of of executive orders - “He gets the executive order done. There used to be signed executive orders, but no work got done. He and his genius team make sure they are executed.”

Musk said, "One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out. And this is a very important thing, because the president is the elected representative of the people. So it's representing the will of the people. And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy and not a democracy."

Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

On the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, that happened not once but many times, Musk acknowledged and praised the US President's bravery in the face of threat. He went on to say, “Well, I mean, -- this is how you know someone's true character because everyone can say they're brave, but the president was actually shot. Okay? Courage under fire. Fight, fight, fight! Blood streaming down the face. That's true courage. You can't fake that.”

Elon Musk President Trump's Tech Support

Calling himself the tech-support for the President, Musk said, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support." "I'm a technologist, and I try to make technologies that-- improve the world and make life better... I'm here to provide the President with technology support... It's a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don't get implemented," he added.

Tesla in India: Showroom Locations Finalised

In a move towards its long-awaited entry into India, Tesla has reportedly finalised locations for two flagship showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai. Sources familiar with the development told news agency Reuters that Tesla has secured a prime space in New Delhi’s Aerocity—an upscale business and retail hub near Indira Gandhi International Airport—while in Mumbai, the carmaker has chosen the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a high-profile business district near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Both showrooms will span approximately 5,000 square feet and serve as key touchpoints for Tesla’s India operations.

Tesla Begins Hiring in India, Shares Job Postings on LinkedIn

Tesla Inc. has begun its hiring process in India following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk in the United States. On Monday, the Musk-owned company announced that it is seeking candidates for 13 roles, including customer-facing and back-end positions, according to job postings recently uploaded by the company on its LinkedIn page. Five of the positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, are available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings—such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist—are for Mumbai.