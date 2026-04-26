Is White House Dinner Shooting Linked To Iran War? Here's What Trump Said

Washington: The shooting at the White House press dinner, which comes amid the Iran war and the peace negotiations in Islamabad, has raised questions whether the incident has any links to the events unfolding in the Middle East. The incident comes on the day Trump unilaterally cancelled his envoys' trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, reasoning that it was just a waste of time and there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing".

Here's What Trump Said

Trump, however, clarified that he did not think that the incident could be linked to the Middle East conflict, with a caveat, “you never know.”

"I don't think so, but you never know," he told a reporter when we questioned. "It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it; I really don't think so, based on what we know, but we are going to continue to do a great job," he added.

Sharing details about the shooter, Trump said that investigators were currently working on the motive of the shooter, adding that he may be a "lone wolf". Trump also shared that the man fired at a Secret Service agent, was saved by his bulletproof vest.

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"You know, he charged from 50 yards away, so he was very far away from the room. He was moving. He was really moving," Trump said.

Who Was The Shooter

The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, charged a security checkpoint "armed with multiple weapons". Allen who hails from Los Angeles-area man is a Caltech graduate working as a part-time ‌teacher and game developer, Reuters reported.

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Allen (31) is a resident of Torrance, California, a coastal town that is part of the South Bay area adjacent to Los Angeles abutting ​Santa Monica Bay.