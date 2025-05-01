ISI Chief Lt Gen Asim Malik Appointed Pakistan's National Security Advisor

Islamabad: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Mohammad Asim Malik, the chief of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, has been appointed as the country's National Security Advisor (NSA). Malik's appointment comes following a tensed situation with India in the backdrop of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as the NSA is seen as a move to provide support to Pakistan's security apparatus amid the current crisis. As the tension between India and Pakistan appears to be heading towards a war, Malik will face a major challenge ahead.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, has been a major catalyst for the current tensions between India and Pakistan. The attack carried out allegedly by a proxy for the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. However, days later, the group, TRF, withdrew its claim, possibly due to pressure from the Pakistani defence establishment.

Following the massacre, the Indian government has taken a strong stance against Pakistan, accusing it of involvement in the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators and their backers "to the ends of the earth". India has also downgraded its ties with Pakistan, pausing the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling all Pakistani military attaches, closing its airspace for Pakistani airlines, and shutting down the Attari-Wagah border.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that a military incursion by India is imminent, and Pakistan would only use its nuclear weapons if "there is a direct threat to our existence".

The tensions between the two countries have led to a major escalation in rhetoric, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming that India would attack Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours, citing "credible intelligence". Tarar has warned that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive response, and India would be held accountable for any serious consequences in the region.