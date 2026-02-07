ISIS Claims Responsibility for Islamabad Mosque Bombing, Key Mastermind Arrested

Islamabad: An affiliate of the terror group Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility overnight for a suicide bombing that struck a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital on Friday, killing at least 69 people and injuring more than 170 others.

According to reports, authorities have identified the bomber, arrested the attack's mastermind, and detained several suspects, including the bomber's relatives, in overnight raids, during which a police officer was also killed.

The Islamic State group suggested it viewed the Pakistani Shiites as legitimate targets, calling them a “human reservoir” that provided recruits to Shiite militias fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

The attack targeted the Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad during Friday prayers, making it one of the deadliest terror incidents in the city since a 2008 suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel that killed 63 people and wounded more than 250. In November, a suicide bomber struck outside a court in the capital, killing 12 people.

Suicide blast inside Shia Imambargah

Chaos outside mosque after bomb blast | Image: X

The explosion occurred when a suicide bomber detonated explosives inside the shrine while worshippers were gathered for prayers. Emergency services rushed to the spot immediately after the blast, and rescue operations were launched. Several injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, with officials warning that the death toll could rise further as many victims remain in critical condition.

Visuals from the site showed scenes of devastation, with worshippers lying unconscious on the ground amid scattered slippers, shattered glass, and debris from the damaged structure. Eyewitnesses described panic and confusion as the explosion tore through the shrine, bringing prayers to a sudden halt.

Pakistan leadership condemns attack

Condemning the bombing, Shehbaz Sharif ordered a full investigation and said those responsible would be brought to justice. “Those who are responsible must be identified and punished,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari termed the attack a crime against humanity and extended condolences to the families of the victims. “Targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. The nation stands with the affected families in this difficult time,” he said.

The attack drew condemnation from the wider international community as well, including the United States, Russia and the European Union.

Prime Minister Sharif said he was grateful for the messages of sympathy and support received “from across the globe” following what he called the “heart-wrenching suicide attack in Islamabad.” He said international support remained critical to Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and vowed the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Pakistan Accuses Afghan-Based Militants

According to local media reports, an Afghan national linked to ISIS has been arrested for allegedly masterminding the attack, which ISIS planned in Afghanistan, posing a threat to both regional and global security.

Further, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told reporters that the attack signalled that Pakistan-based militants operating from Afghanistan could strike even in the capital.

His remarks drew a sharp response from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.