Israel Bombs Iran’s Uranium Reconversion Site Isfahan Nuclear Facility In Most Lethal Strike

Isfahan: In a second wave of airstrikes, Israel has once again targeted Iran’s Isfahan nuclear facility, shortly after Tehran launched five ballistic missiles towards central Israel overnight. This strike followed the initial offensive on June 13, which targeted both nuclear and military infrastructure across Iran.

What's Isfahan's Strategic Importance For Iran?

Isfahan is a critical hub in Iran's nuclear program, housing a uranium conversion facility and a nuclear fuel fabrication plant. Though Iranian state-affiliated media reported no radioactive material leakage, videos circulating online showed smoke rising early Saturday from a mountainous area near the facility. The airstrike triggered Iran’s air defense systems.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the attack resulted in at least 430 deaths and left nearly 3,500 people injured.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video footage and satellite images on X stating, “Overnight, we deepened the strike on the nuclear site in Isfahan and in western Iran. On the screen, you can see the site where reconversion of enriched uranium takes place. This is the stage following enrichment in the process of developing a nuclear weapon. We had already struck the site in the operation’s opening blow—and last night, we struck it again in a wide-scale strike to reinforce our achievements. This is how the site now looks following the latest strike.”

According to the IDF, approximately 50 fighter jets participated in the strike.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee also shared a post stating, “This is what the nuclear facility in Isfahan looks like, which is used to convert uranium—the stage that follows enrichment on the way to producing nuclear weapons. The Air Force struck the central facility along with buildings used to produce centrifuges. We continue to strike the Iranian nuclear project.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, Ali Jafarian, said preparations are underway to treat victims suffering from potential exposure due to attacks on nuclear infrastructure.

“We have not yet received reports of Israel using unconventional weapons. We are prepared to deal with any nuclear leak in the event that nuclear reactors are targeted, and we hope we do not reach that stage,” he stated.

What Happens When a Nuclear Site Is Attacked?

Israel’s military operations on Iran’s nuclear sites have raised serious concerns about the safety, security, and environmental risks of attacking such sensitive facilities. Over the past five days, Israel has targeted four facilities across three major sites: Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, including the heavily fortified underground uranium enrichment plant.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), responded to the developments with a stern warning, “I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the context or circumstances, as it could harm both people and the environment.”

So far, both Iranian authorities and the IAEA have confirmed there has been no radiation leak or chemical contamination at the affected sites.

Attacking a nuclear site is a serious and dangerous act with both immediate and long-term consequences. These facilities are often large, heavily guarded, and contain sensitive equipment and radioactive material. When targeted, the initial impact is usually structural damage, which can disrupt and delay a country’s nuclear program, especially if the site is involved in uranium enrichment or nuclear technology development.

While most military strikes such as those reportedly carried out on Isfahan are aimed at non-reactor components to avoid widespread contamination, the threat of accidental radiation exposure remains. If a reactor or active storage area were hit, the consequences could include a major environmental crisis, civilian harm, and long-term regional instability.

Adding to this, the UN nuclear agency confirmed that a centrifuge manufacturing workshop at the Isfahan nuclear site was the part struck by Israeli airstrikes. In a statement, the agency said, “We know this facility well. There was no nuclear material at this site and therefore the attack on it will have no radiological consequences.”