Israeli Air Force Eliminates Senior Iranian UAV Commander Amin For Judaki, No Sign of Peace With Iran

Tel Aviv: In a targeted airstrike, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked and eliminated Amin For Judaki, the commander of the second unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force, marking a significant blow to Iran’s drone warfare capabilities.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli Air Force confirmed the strike and stated, "Yesterday, the Air Force attacked and eliminated Amin For Judaki, commander of the second unmanned aerial vehicle unit in the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force, using fighter jets. As part of his role, Amin For Judaki promoted hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicle launches towards the territory of the State of Israel, from the Ahvaz area in southwestern Iran."

The IDF also noted that Air Force fighter jets are currently attacking military infrastructure in southwestern Iran.

This development comes amid escalating regional tensions, with Israel intensifying its efforts to dismantle Iranian military assets that directly threaten its national security. Judaki’s role in advancing repeated UAV attacks from Iranian soil underscores the strategic significance of the strike.

While Iran has not officially commented on the strike, its military leadership has previously warned of retaliation against any foreign operations on its soil.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has begun appointing replacements for senior commanders eliminated in Israeli strikes, according to a report citing three Iranian officials familiar with the developments.