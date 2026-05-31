Israel Captures Strategic Beaufort Castle 9 Miles Inside Lebanon

The Israeli military has captured the Crusader-era Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, marking the first time it has held the highly strategic vantage point in 26 years. The advancement signifies a deeper push into Lebanese territory as ground operations escalate.

Located near the city of Nabatiyeh, the cliffside fortress stands roughly 14.5 kilometers from the Israeli border. It was captured after days of heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters in the surrounding hills. Israeli ground forces engaged in close-quarters combat with Hezbollah fighters dug into the rocky hillsides and valleys below, ultimately pushing through the perimeter defense to seize the high-altitude outpost.

In a statement released Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, claiming the move as part of a wider tactical push.

"The operation is focused on establishing operational control of the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area," the IDF statement said, noting that troops aim to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure embedded across both sectors.

Advertisement

The high-altitude ridge offers an unobstructed view of the surrounding valleys and towns, making it a critical asset for controlling movement across the region.

Historical Behind Beaufort Castle

Advertisement

The return to Beaufort Castle carries significant historical weight for both nations. The fortress was a central symbol of Israel’s previous 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon, serving as a heavily fortified IDF outpost until the military withdrew from the area in May 2000.