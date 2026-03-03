Israel Claims Strikes on Iran’s Presidential Office and Security Council

As the West Asia conflict rages on, fresh claims from Israel suggest that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had bombed the Presidential Office and the compound that houses the Supreme National Security Council. According to a statement released by the IDF on X (Formerly Twitter), the Israeli Air Force conducted overnight strikes on Monday.

The post read, “STRUCK: The Iranian Regime’s Leadership Compound — the central headquarters have been dismantled

This command headquarters was one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran. The compound that housed the regime’s most senior forum was struck by the IAF overnight using precise intelligence. The leaders behind this terror regime, and the headquarters in which they sat, have been eliminated.”

While IDF claims to have eliminated ‘the leaders behind the terror regime’, there has been no confirmation from Iran’s side about the attack or the death of any major regime leadership.

Strike on Iran continues

While the claims of the Presidential Office bombing have not been confirmed yet, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) on Tuesday confirmed through satellite imagery that entrance buildings at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) had suffered damage. However, the agency stressed that there were no radiological consequences and no additional impact on the underground facility itself, which had already been severely damaged in the June conflict. Radiation levels in countries bordering Iran remain at normal background levels.

