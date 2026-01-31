Israel Defence Forces Strike Hezbollah Infrastructure Sites And Engineering Vehicles In Southern Lebanon

New Delhi: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a major wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Friday evening, targeting what it described as "Hezbollah infrastructure" and military equipment.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in the ongoing friction following the November 2024 ceasefire.

According to a statement from the IDF, the Friday night operation focused on the Mazraat al-Daoudiya area. The military claimed to have destroyed heavy engineering machinery being used by Hezbollah to rebuild "terror infrastructure" destroyed in previous months of fighting.

"The presence of these infrastructure sites and the engineering vehicles in the area... constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stated.

Israeli drone strike in Siddiqine

Earlier on Friday, an Israeli drone strike in the town of Siddiqine killed a Hezbollah operative. The IDF identified the individual as a key player in the group’s efforts to restore military capabilities in the south.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that explosions were heard as far away as the coastal city of Sidon. Strikes targeted valleys and rural sites between the towns of Zefta, al-Nmeiriyeh, Azza, and Kafra.

The heavy bombardment caused widespread electricity outages in several villages, including Tuffahata and al-Najjariyah. While the NNA reported significant structural damage, no immediate civilian casualties were confirmed from the evening wave of strikes.

US-brokered ceasefire

Although a US-brokered ceasefire was enacted in late 2024, the border region remains a "gray zone" of attrition. Israel has maintained a policy of "active enforcement," carrying out regular strikes against any perceived attempt by Hezbollah to re-arm or re-occupy positions south of the Litani River.