Israel Defends Continued Military Action in Lebanon Security Zone Following Deadly Strikes

Israeli soldiers are free to act without restriction to eliminate threats ​in Lebanon, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on ‌Sunday, adding troops remained in position in what Israel refers to as a security zone.

A ceasefire with Iran-backed Hezbollah took effect on Friday after ​months of escalating violence, but on Saturday Israeli strikes killed ​at least 20 people in Lebanon, Lebanon's state news ⁠agency NNA reported.

Israel said the strikes were a response to ​projectiles fired by the Iran-backed group at its troops in southern ​Lebanon, prompting attacks on what an Israeli official described as "Hezbollah targets".

Iranian officials have said Lebanon is the focal point for Sunday's peace talks with the ​United States in Switzerland after Washington and Tehran signed a ​framework to halt the war between them that began at the end of ‌February, ⁠escalating tension across the region.

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The Israeli military invaded parts of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah maintains it has the right to fight Israeli forces in Lebanon, but would halt attacks on northern Israel.

Katz ​said Israeli troops ​would remain in ⁠all positions in what it calls a security zone, which extends about 10 km (6 miles) into ​southern Lebanon.

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Israel says that is to protect northern ​Israeli communities.