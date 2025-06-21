Israel Eliminates Behnam Shahriyari, Quds Force Commander in Precision Strikes Inside Iran

Updated 21 June 2025 at 15:55 IST
Israel-Iran Conflict Updates: In a major development, Israel has confirmed the elimination of Behnam Shahriyari, a high-ranking commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), during a targeted airstrike deep within western Iran.
In a post on X, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Shahriyari led the Quds Force’s Weapons Transfer Unit and was seen as a crucial player in orchestrating the flow of weapons from Iran to its proxy groups throughout the Middle East. They also asserted that these transfers were part of a larger strategy by the Iranian regime aimed at supporting terrorist organizations and creating instability in the region, primarily to threaten Israel’s security.
The strike, carried out more than 1,000 kilometers from Israel, marks a bold operation within Iranian territory. Shahriyari was reportedly traveling in western Iran at the time of the strike.
Published 21 June 2025 at 15:41 IST