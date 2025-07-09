Israel Eliminates Hamas Mastermind ‘Rocket Man’ Mehran Bajur in Lebanon Strike

In major strike, the Israeli military has eliminated Mehran Mustafa Bajur, a senior commander of Hamas, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF), acting on precise intelligence from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), carried out the operation. Bajur, responsible for firing rockets at Israeli cities, was one of the key figures in Hamas' operations in Lebanon.

Bajur’s Role in Hamas Operations

Bajur, known as Hamas’ ‘Rocket Man,’ played a pivotal role in advancing the group’s military capabilities in Lebanon.

He was responsible for launching rocket attacks on several Israeli cities, including Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona, during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Beyond that, he orchestrated the group’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Lebanon and coordinated arms purchases from other regional terrorist organizations.

Israeli Strike in North Lebanon Kills 3, Hits Hamas Militant

The airstrike on Bajur occurred amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar and the backdrop of heightened casualties. Five Israeli soldiers were killed in recent fighting in Gaza, marking one of the deadliest days for Israeli forces this year. Despite a truce declared in November, Israeli forces have continued their operations against Hamas in Lebanon, citing the need to target terrorist infrastructures.

The Israeli military stated that Bajur’s elimination would significantly disrupt Hamas’ terror activities in Lebanon.

Following the strike, Lebanon's health ministry reported three fatalities and thirteen injuries, while Israeli forces maintained they would continue targeting Hamas and its operatives wherever they operate.

IDF’s Commitment to Eliminating Threats

The IDF remains determined to dismantle Hamas’ network in Lebanon, with this airstrike coming on the heels of other successful operations targeting high-ranking Hamas officials.