Israel Faces ‘National Emergency’ as It Battles 'Largest' Wildfires, Thousands Evacuated

Jerusalem: Massive wildfires raging near Jerusalem have forced the evacuation of thousands within 24 hours, as Israel appeals for international help to control the blaze. At least 13 people have been injured, though no deaths have been reported so far.

The fires erupted on Israel's Memorial Day, burning along Route 1 the highway connecting Jerusalem to Tel Aviv prompting many drivers to flee on foot as flames closed in. Thick smoke has covered surrounding hills, with social media flooded with videos of the chaos.

Over 160 fire and rescue teams, assisted by military forces, are battling the flames. Dozens of aircraft and helicopters have been deployed, including two C-130J Super Hercules planes dropping fire retardant overnight. Despite their efforts, dry weather and winds reaching 90–100 km/h are worsening conditions.

Authorities have banned public access to national parks and forests in affected areas. Major roads, including Route 1, remain closed.

“This may be the largest wildfire in the country’s history,” said Shmulik Friedman, Jerusalem’s Fire and Rescue commander, warning the operation will take considerable time.

So far, nearly 3,000 acres of land have been scorched. Due to the severity, Israel canceled its Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the fires could reach the city itself.