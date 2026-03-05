Israel Intensifies Attacks On Hezbollah, Airstrikes Hit Group's Command Centres In Beirut

Beirut: The Israeli Military said on Thursday that it carried out a fresh wave of overnight strikes targeting command centres of Hezbollah in Beirut, including a facility used by the Iran-backed group’s aerial forces responsible for launching drone attacks against Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on social media platform X, that the Israeli Air Force conducted a wave of “intelligence-based strikes” on several Hezbollah command centres in the Lebanese capital. According to the military, one of the key targets was a command centre used by Hezbollah’s aerial forces, which the IDF said has been involved in coordinating drone attacks against Israeli territory.

IDF Says It Took Measures To Reduce Civilian Harm

“The command centres that were struck were intended to be used by Hezbollah to advance and carry out various terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the military said.

The IDF further said that evacuation warnings were issued to civilians in the area ahead of the strikes and precautions were taken to minimise civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

"The IDF is operating with determination and force against Hezbollah as a result of the terrorist organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel in defense of the Iranian terrorist regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to be caused to the residents of the State of Israel," it added. The IDF also shared visuals accompanying the post on X.



The Israeli military said the strikes were part of its broader operations against Hezbollah following attacks launched by the Iran-backed group in recent days. According to the IDF, Hezbollah has been targeting Israeli territory and civilians while acting in support of Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Warns Israel

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem reportedly said on Wednesday, that the group’s recent military actions came after months of restraint despite what he referred to as continued Israeli violations of Lebanese territory. In a televised address, Qassem accused Israel of failing to adhere to the ceasefire reached in November 2024. “For a year and three months, the Israeli and American enemy has continued its aggression. We adhered to the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024, alongside the Lebanese state, but Israel did not adhere to a single clause,” he said.

He further warned that the group’s patience had limits. "The problem is the ongoing violation of sovereignty and the Israeli-American occupation at the level of Lebanon's airspace and guardianship," he added.