Israel-Iran Conflict: Ahmedabad, Mangaluru & Other Indian Airports Issue Passenger Advisory Amid Airspace Disruptions

New Delhi: Multiple Indian airports, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), Mangaluru International Airport, and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, have issued passenger advisories warning of potential disruptions to international flights due to escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

Airport advisories from Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram urged passengers to verify the latest flight status with their airlines, as international flights may face delays, rerouting, or cancellations. Similar cautions appeared from other airports like Delhi, highlighting potential disruptions for westbound routes.

The advisories follow a major joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran on Saturday (February 28), codenamed "Operation Roaring Lion." The strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure, missile facilities, nuclear-linked sites, and reportedly leadership compounds, including areas associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the action as necessary to neutralize an existential threat, while US President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of "major combat operations," warning of further consequences and urging Iranians to overthrow their government.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile barrages targeting Israel and US military bases across the region, including in Bahrain. This has prompted widespread airspace closures in Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and partial restrictions in the UAE, severely impacting international aviation corridors.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, led by Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, conducted a comprehensive review of preparedness with stakeholders, emphasizing passenger safety, operational continuity, and real-time coordination amid NOTAMs and airspace restrictions. Indian carriers have been directed to monitor advisories closely and reroute or divert flights as needed per global safety protocols.

Airlines have responded swiftly:

-Air India suspended all flights to Middle Eastern destinations, citing safety concerns for passengers and crew.

-IndiGo issued a travel advisory stating it is monitoring developments around Iran and surrounding airspace in real time, with passenger and crew safety as top priority, and urged travelers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

-Qatar Airways temporarily halted services to and from Doha following Qatari airspace closure.