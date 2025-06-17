Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates: Global Tensions Rise As West Asia Boils

New Delhi: The Israel-Iran conflict has surged to new heights, with relentless Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure and Tehran vowing a “crushing” response. As the violence enters its fourth day, the world braces for regional fallout, economic disruption, and the looming threat of a broader war. Here’s a look at the unfolding crisis.

Israel’s Unrelenting Offensive Targets Iran’s Nuclear Core

Israel’s military campaign has shown no signs of restraint, with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claiming full control of Tehran’s airspace and destroying one-third of Iran’s surface-to-surface missile launchers. Key Iranian military figures, including IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, have been killed in targeted strikes. Israel has also hit critical nuclear sites like Natanz and Fordow, as well as energy infrastructure, including the Shahran Depot and South Pars Field. The IDF’s stated goal is to force Iran into a stringent nuclear agreement, with operations potentially lasting 203 weeks. Reports of Israel’s plan to assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vetoed by the U.S., underscore the campaign’s audacity, raising fears of further escalation.

Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Signals Retaliation

Iran has rebuffed ceasefire talks mediated by Qatar and Oman, insisting it will not negotiate while under attack. Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that conflict in the Persian Gulf could engulf the region and beyond, hinting at Iran’s readiness to escalate. Iran’s nuclear defiance, including the launch of a new uranium enrichment centre after an IAEA censure, has further inflamed tensions. Supported by proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, Iran has coordinated attacks on Israel, including Houthi ballistic missile strikes on Jaffa. Threats to target U.S., U.K., and French military assets if they intervene signal Tehran’s escalatory stance, pushing the region closer to a broader conflict.

Regional Fallout Threatens Wider War

The conflict is rippling across the Middle East, drawing in Iran’s proxies and regional powers. Yemen’s Houthis, acting in concert with Tehran, have claimed responsibility for missile attacks on Jaffa, threatening trade routes like the Suez Canal. The UAE, hosting U.S. airbases, faces risks reminiscent of the 2022 Houthi attacks. Iran’s claim that Pakistan would retaliate with nuclear weapons if Israel uses them—though denied by Pakistan—has raised alarms.

Turkey’s ambition to lead the Islamic world could pull it into the fray, while China and Russia eye opportunities to counter U.S. influence through mediation. Jordan’s protests over airspace violations and Saudi Arabia’s fears of U.S. entanglement highlight the region’s volatility, with the potential for a multilateral war growing daily.

Global Economic and Humanitarian Stakes Soar

The conflict’s economic toll is already evident, with Israel’s strikes on Iran’s oil and gas facilities threatening global energy supplies. Iran, OPEC’s third-largest crude producer, faces disruptions that could spike oil prices, especially if the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for 20 million barrels daily—is closed. Inflation, already a global challenge, could spiral, derailing central banks’ efforts. The maritime industry braces for a potential Persian Gulf shutdown, which would choke shipping routes. Human losses are mounting, with over 200 killed in four days, echoing the Gaza crisis, where 39,000 have died since October 2023. The spectre of nuclear escalation, with Iran’s enrichment activities and Israel’s alleged nuclear arsenal, raises fears of catastrophic consequences.

Urgent Calls for De-escalation Amid Global Alarm