Israel-Iran Conflict: What Is Strait of Hormuz And Why Is It Grabbing International Spotlight?

Amid escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel, the world’s attention turns to a critical chokepoint — the Strait of Hormuz.

Where Is the Strait of Hormuz and Why Does It Matter?

The Strait of Hormuz separates Iran from Oman and the UAE, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. It is the only maritime entryway into the Persian Gulf.

A Crucial Route for Oil Tankers

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints, with some of the largest crude oil tankers passing through it.

Each day, approximately 20 million barrels of oil transit the Strait of Hormuz. Of this, about 70 percent goes to Asian markets, while 30 percent supports the global oil trade (including both crude and refined products).

India is heavily reliant on this passage, with 40 percent of its crude oil imports moving through the strait.

A Gateway for Natural Gas

Beyond oil, the Strait of Hormuz is also vital for the transportation of natural gas. Around 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it, primarily from Qatar and the UAE.

India receives roughly 54 percent of its LNG imports via this route.

What makes the strait so vital is the absence of an alternative route capable of handling such large volumes of LNG for international markets.

A Global Lifeline Under Threat

Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz poses a serious threat to the global economy, with the potential to drive up oil and gas prices and destabilize supply chains, particularly in Asia.