War, Terrorism, Defence Cooperation, Trade & Investment: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held delegation-level talks in Nicosia on Monday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials were present during the meeting.

PM Modi and President Christodoulides later addressed the media to brief them on the discussions held during the meeting.

Key Takeaways from the Talks:

1. Cyprus Supports India's Fight Against Terrorism

During the joint media address, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Cyprus for its support in India's fight against terrorism and announced plans for real-time information exchange between the two countries.

"We are grateful for Cyprus' continued support in India's fight against cross-border terrorism. To prevent terrorism, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling, a mechanism for real-time information exchange will be developed between our agencies," said PM Modi.

2. Trade, Investment & New Chapter

PM Modi described the visit as the beginning of a new phase in India-Cyprus relations acknowledging the need for enhancing trade and investment opportunities.

“This is the visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus after more than two decades, and it presents an opportunity to write a new chapter in our mutual relations. We both agree that there is great potential for enhancing trade and investment,” he stated.

President Christodoulides echoed the sentiment and said, “In our discussions, we focused on expanding our relations beyond political closeness and people-to-people ties into a strategic partnership across multiple sectors. At yesterday’s business forum, several industrialists from both countries participated, showing great interest. We also discussed how to advance trade and economic ties. Cyprus’s strategic location positions us as a gateway to EU markets.”

3. India-Cyprus to Contribute to Global Peace

PM Modi emphasized that the two countries will work together to strengthen peace and security globally.

“I am confident that in the times to come, our active partnership will reach new heights. Together, we aim to accelerate our national development while contributing to a peaceful and secure global environment,” he said.

He added, “Cyprus’s Vision 2035 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 share many common goals. We will work together to shape the future and establish a concrete roadmap for the next five years to give our partnership strategic direction.”

4. ‘This is Not an Era of War’

Both leaders expressed concern over ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

“The negative consequences of these conflicts extend far beyond their immediate regions. We both agree that this is not an era of war. Dialogue, resolution, and restoration of stability are the need of the hour,” said PM Modi.

5. Cyprus Supports India’s UNSC Membership

PM Modi extended his best wishes to Cyprus for its upcoming presidency of the European Union and thanked it for supporting India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“Cyprus is a trusted partner for us in the European Union. We are confident that under your leadership, India-EU relations will reach new dimensions,” he said.

“There is strong convergence in our views on the need for reforms to make the United Nations more relevant. We are grateful to Cyprus for supporting India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council,” PM Modi added.

6. Shared Commitment to International Norms

President Christodoulides highlighted the strong foundation of trust and shared values between the two nations.

“We share a historic friendship and trust each other. Our relations are grounded in shared values such as peace, dialogue, cooperation, democracy, and respect for international norms. We are united in our belief in the rule of law, including the law of the sea, and in upholding international rules.”

7. Defence Cooperation, Innovation, AI

Expanding on the areas of bilateral cooperation, President Christodoulides said:

“We discussed broadening our cooperation across sectors such as defence, crisis management, tourism, innovation, and artificial intelligence. We agreed to work closely to deliver tangible outcomes.”

8. IMEC Vital for India-EU Relations

President Christodoulides underlined the strategic importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

“Cyprus is one of India’s closest partners in the region. We are committed to implementing all possible initiatives to establish strong cooperation. The IMEC is a vital project that can create a direct connection between India and Europe through the Middle East.”

PM Modi said that discussions were held on enhancing connectivity with the Mediterranean region.

“We agree that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will foster peace and prosperity in the region,” he said.

PM Modi Awarded Cyprus’s Highest Civilian Honour

Earlier today PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The Order of Makarios III, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

Upon receiving the honour, PM Modi stated, "President, for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude."